Two Tesla employees test positive for coronavirus, and are recovering from home: Reports

Elon Musk previously mocked 'coronavirus panic' as 'dumb.'
Two employees of Tesla, the electric vehicle company founded by Elon Musk, have tested positive for coronavirus, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday, citing internal company email.
The two staffers were working from home for nearly 2 weeks, and not symptomatic when they were in the office, the internal Tesla email states.
Both are quarantined at home, and recovering well, says the company-wide memo obtained by Bloomberg News.
Excerpt from Bloomberg News:
Tesla didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the memo, which doesn’t specify which office the employees worked in.
Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk last week capitulated to pressure from police and county health officials to suspend production at Tesla’s lone U.S. assembly plant in California. The state has confirmed more than 3,100 coronavirus cases, trailing only New York and New Jersey.
Tesla kept the factory open for several days despite shelter-in-place orders first made by San Francisco-area counties and then the governor. While the company said internally that its factory was an essential business, local officials publicly said otherwise.
