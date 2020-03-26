/ Carla Sinclair / 9:04 am Thu Mar 26, 2020

Bison scares the heck out of a reporter

NBC's Montana reporter Deion Broxton had a real scare this morning when he noticed – not a group of coughing hikers – but few bison looking for a snack. Once he made it to safety he was able to catch them on video as they leisurely munched on some weeds. Phew, close call!

Via Digg