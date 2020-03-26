Bison scares the heck out of a reporter

NBC's Montana reporter Deion Broxton had a real scare this morning when he noticed – not a group of coughing hikers – but few bison looking for a snack. Once he made it to safety he was able to catch them on video as they leisurely munched on some weeds. Phew, close call!

Rocket failure forces emergency landing by joint American-Russian crew NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin were forced to make an emergency landing in Kazakhstan this morning during their attempted trip to the International Space Station. The duo were on board a Russian-built Soyuz rocket, launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan when, according to early reports from NASA, the rocket's booster

One lucky motorcylist Motorcyclist Malik Elizee is spared as his motorcycle is sent flying in an automotive chain reaction. Elizee's motorcycle goes sliding away at a near 90degree angle to the direction it, and Elizee were travelling. Elizee lands on his feet and runs with the momentum.

