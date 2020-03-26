Informative and thorough video on how to best sterilize your groceries

One of the contamination vectors that I think many people may be overlooking is shopping and safely dealing with groceries after bringing them home. In this video, the best I've seen to date, a Michigan doctor, Jeffrey VanWingen, goes through, step-by-step, how to process your groceries when you get them home to give you your best chance of not bringing COVID-19 into your house.
I like his analogy using glitter. Imagine that your groceries are covered in glitter. You need to get your groceries into the house and processed so that you end up with no glitter on your groceries, your kitchen, or on you. Disinfectant dissolves glitter (in this analogy).
