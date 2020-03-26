Official NYC Health Guidelines advise against rimjobs during coronavirus outbreak

An official memo from the New York City Department of Health offers guidance for sexual intercourse during social distancing. Among other things, it warns:
We still have a lot to learn about COVID-19 and sex.
- COVID-19 has been found in feces of people who are infected with the virus.
- COVID-19 has not yet been found in semen or vaginal fluid.
- We know that other coronaviruses do not efficiently transmit through sex.
And provides a very important reminder that:
You are your safest sex partner. Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after sex.
But above all, you need to know that:
Rimming (mouth on anus) might spread COVID-19. Virus in feces may enter your mouth.
So now you know: if you're in New York City, DiBlasiDon't Go Ass-To-Mouth.
Sex and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) [NYC Health]
Image via I am R. / Flickr (CC 2.0)
