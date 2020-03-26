Skate legend Jay Adams was still going strong in 2013

Skateboard shop has a skateable sandwich board To make it clear that it’s run by skateboarders for skateboarders, East Vancouver’s Drive Skate Shop put a skateable sign in front of its store. The two-sided wood veneer “sandwich board” is not only skateable but looks great too. (Web Urbanist) READ THE REST

Skateboarder impresses with bonkers trick: Watch View this post on Instagram Not Possible @jacksonpilz 🤯👏🏽 Filmed by @chiggysskateboarding A post shared by THRASHER MAGAZINE (@thrashermag) on Jul 6, 2018 at 6:48am PDT Australian skater Jackson Pilz is making the internet go wild with his latest skateboard trick. Watch it first in slo-mo, then at regular speed. Either way, prepare to be […] READ THE REST

Gentleman's first electric skateboard ride earns him a $600 ticket Boosted Boards got a big push thanks to enthusiast Casey Neistat, whose reviews of V2 prompted many to buy one. Daniel Dahlberg’s joy quickly turned to dismay when Vancouver cops pulled him over and fined him $600 for riding it on the street. READ THE REST

