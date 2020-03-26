U.S. now has most coronavirus cases in the world

Congratulations! The United States of America now has more coronavirus cases than any other country, at least as far as test results go. With 83,507 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Doom Board , we're leaving China (81,782) and Italy (80,589) in our wake.

