/ Carla Sinclair / 10:45 am Thu Mar 26, 2020

Watch: Gentleman obnoxiously sprays and sprays his coffee cup at drive-thru window

There are those who don't take coronavirus seriously enough, and then there is this gentleman. Could he not have taken the cup with a gloved hand, and then drenched it in whatever solution he's using once the cup was in his car? Instead, he showers the cup with his spray, which also squirts into the drive-thru window. As if he isn't rude enough, he then tosses the lid into the window as well before driving off.