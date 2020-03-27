Biden ad highlights Trump's disastrous mismanagement of coronavirus epidemic

RIP: 'Desperately Seeking Susan' actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus Actor Mark Blum, famous for his roles in Crocodile Dundee and my favorite — the memorable uptight nerd-yuppie husband in Desperately Seeking Susan, which starred Madonna and Roseanne Arquette, has died of COVID-19. From CNN: Mark Blum, a veteran stage actor known for films including “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee,” has died due to […] READ THE REST

Coyotes on the streets of San Francisco La espectacular imagen de un coyote sobre el puente Golden Gate, en San Francisco. La llegada de animales salvajes a las ciudades desiertas es un hecho #COVID2019 #QuedateEnTuCasa #COVID19 #LugaresyMás pic.twitter.com/7rTpKbt7W2 — Lugares y Más (@_LugaresyMas) March 25, 2020 While coyotes are occasionally spotted in San Francisco’s parks, the shelter-in-place mandate has seemingly made the […] READ THE REST

Mayor: First U.S. teenager to die of Coronavirus was denied treatment because he didn't have health insurance Matt Novak reports that the first teenager to die in the U.S. from Covid-19 coronavirus infection was uninsured and denied treatment at the urgent care clinic he tried to check into. They told him to go to another hospital; he went into cardiac arrest on the way. A 17-year-old boy in Los Angeles County who […] READ THE REST

