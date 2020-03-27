Bob Dylan releases his first original song in eight years

Yesterday Bob Dylan released his first original song in 8 years. "Murder Most Foul" is a 17-minute murder ballad about the assassination of President John Kennedy.

Bob Dylan just released a 17 minute song about JFK's assassination Bob Dylan just released his first new song in eight years. It's a 17-minute murder ballad about the assassination of John F. Kennedy. From the lyrics to Murder Most Foul: "It was a dark day in Dallas, November '63. The day that will live on in infamy. President Kennedy was a-riding high, good day to

