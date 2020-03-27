British Prime Minister tests positive for Coronavirus

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

Embedded below is a video Boris from a few days ago, boasting that "I shook hands with everybody" to show the virus who's in charge.

Boris Johnson, Prime Mininister of the United Kingdom, today tested positive for Covid-19 , the novel coronavirus that's so far infected 500,000 people and killed 25,000 of them.

