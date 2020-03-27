Coronavirus bill clears Congress, $2 trillion CARES Act (H.R. 748) heads to Trump for signature

The House of Representatives just passed the CARES Act, a $2 trillion coronavirus/COVID-19 stimulus and relief bill, by voice vote. It’s now headed to the White House for impeached president Donald Trump's signature.

The coronavirus bill promises direct payments of $1,200 to every United States resident with a social security number who makes up to $75,000 per year.

Residents who make up to $99,000 a year will get smaller checks.

Residents who make more than $99,000, you will receive nothing.

Good luck, everyone.

[IMAGE: CSPAN]

House just passed the coronavirus bill, which will give a direct payments of $1,200 to every US resident with a social security number who makes up to $75,000 per year. < $99K will get smaller checks, > $99K no check https://t.co/aAxoxIyaMr — Sarah Mimms (@mimms) March 27, 2020

.@RepThomasMassie objected to the vote because of a lack of quorum. The Chair determined there was a quorum present. H.R. 748 passed by voice. — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) March 27, 2020

House approves the $2 trillion #CoronavirusReliefBill. It now comes here to the @WhiteHouse where @POTUS has said he'd immediately sign it. pic.twitter.com/HKZfZ7XFgM — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 27, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - House OKs $2.2T rescue package for virus-ravaged economy and health system, rushing it to Trump for his signature. — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) March 27, 2020

That’s it. In less than one minute, the relief package has passed over Massie objection — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 27, 2020

That really was an empty, dangerous and expensive gesture, pulling 200-plus people back to the Capitol #coronavirus — Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) March 27, 2020

C-SPAN's cameras are outside the Capitol as members leave after the vote. Shouts of "Safe travels!" and "See ya later!" audible as lawmakers disperse. pic.twitter.com/fnSDtP02el — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) March 27, 2020

Here's another despicable comment from Massie, from a few days ago. Why is he afraid of people voting? https://t.co/3WROaNf7by — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) March 27, 2020

That's something you don't see every day in the House. Massie requests a roll call so "republic doesn't die by unanimous consent and an empty chamber." He does not have enough for a second, but objects to the chair that a quorum is present. Chair overrules, and the bill passes. — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) March 27, 2020