/ Xeni Jardin / 10:30 am Fri Mar 27, 2020

Coronavirus bill clears Congress, $2 trillion CARES Act (H.R. 748) heads to Trump for signature

The House of Representatives just passed the CARES Act, a $2 trillion coronavirus/COVID-19 stimulus and relief bill, by voice vote. It’s now headed to the White House for impeached president Donald Trump's signature.

The coronavirus bill promises direct payments of $1,200 to every United States resident with a social security number who makes up to $75,000 per year.

Residents who make up to $99,000 a year will get smaller checks.

Residents who make more than $99,000, you will receive nothing.

Good luck, everyone.

[IMAGE: CSPAN]