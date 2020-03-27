Doc Pop is creating t-shirts with social distance/self-isolation messaging in black metal band logos

I'm releasing some of my favorites on Threadless as shirts and sweaters. All the proceeds from the sales are being donated to workers at Mission bars and restaurants (via gofundme, online tip jars, or sending it directly to workers through venmo).

