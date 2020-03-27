/ Gareth Branwyn / 5:30 am Fri Mar 27, 2020

Doc Pop is creating t-shirts with social distance/self-isolation messaging in black metal band logos

Our pal Doc Pop writes:

I've been working with artists on Fiverr to convert health advice messages into extreme metal band logos. I'm sharing the results on this Twitter thread.

I'm releasing some of my favorites on Threadless as shirts and sweaters. All the proceeds from the sales are being donated to workers at Mission bars and restaurants (via gofundme, online tip jars, or sending it directly to workers through venmo).