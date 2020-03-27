Fascinating video about tardigrades(water bears)

Enjoy the microscopy in this video ab0ut adorable tardigrades (aka water bears or moss piglets). One cool fact about these hardy 500 micron critters: each of their eyes is a single photoreceptive cell.
Image: YouTube
Watch Quick test! from atinyworld on www.twitch.tv What the world needs now are tardigrades, sweet tardigrades. ‘A tiny world’ is a fun little internet window into the microscope with Julie Laurin, who lives in Ottowa, Ontario.
Under normal circumstances, Tardigrades (previously) live a couple of years. But when they go into cryptobiosis in response to environmental adversity, they can wait it out for decades. McInnes once defrosted a moss sample from a former experiment and found it contained live tardigrades. She deduced that the organisms had survived, frozen, for at least […]
