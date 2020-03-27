Fascinating video about tardigrades(water bears)

Enjoy the microscopy in this video ab0ut adorable tardigrades (aka water bears or moss piglets). One cool fact about these hardy 500 micron critters: each of their eyes is a single photoreceptive cell.

It's fun to watch tardigrades squirm around on Twitch, adorably Watch Quick test! from atinyworld on www.twitch.tv What the world needs now are tardigrades, sweet tardigrades. ‘A tiny world’ is a fun little internet window into the microscope with Julie Laurin, who lives in Ottowa, Ontario. READ THE REST

Tardigrades can live for decades Under normal circumstances, Tardigrades (previously) live a couple of years. But when they go into cryptobiosis in response to environmental adversity, they can wait it out for decades. McInnes once defrosted a moss sample from a former experiment and found it contained live tardigrades. She deduced that the organisms had survived, frozen, for at least […] READ THE REST

