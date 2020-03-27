Free book for kids- The EMU Club Adventures: Alien Invasion in My Backyard

To do far less than my part in helping families in quarantine/home isolation, I'm offering a FREE download of the first book in my book series for kids, The EMU Club Adventures: Alien Invasion in My Backyard, for anyone who wants it.
Free. No charge.
Info for downloading the pdf of the book is at THIS LINK.
The book was first released in 2015, and here are a few endorsements:
"Ruben Bolling is one of my cartooning heroes, and The EMU Club Adventures is seriously, mysteriously funny!"
- Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid
"There's no mystery—the EMU Club is a hit! This is a fun, funny adventure that kids will love to read."
—Lincoln Peirce, Big Nate
"The EMU Club inhabits exactly the world I always hoped to live in when I was 12, when the answer to questions like 'Where did I put my toy' led inevitably to alien conspiracies and secret underground tunnels. A book for the curious and adventurous!"
- Cory Doctorow
I hope your kids have some fun with it. Maybe you will too.
In a week, I'm going to provide a link to download the second book in the series, Ghostly Thief of Time. Also for free.
Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH Super-Fun-Pak Comix features “Sully’s Place,” “Nutso Kaputo” and more
Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH various animal-themed Super-Fun-Pak Comix are offered for your enjoyment
Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH Donald J. Trump gives you instructions for how you can beat the coronavirus, the Trump way.
Odds are, you picked your home as the best location to hang up your business outfits so you could relax and enjoy your off-hours in peace and comfort. Unfortunately, worlds are now colliding. In many cases, your home is now also your place of business. And trying to finish reports or make calls doesn’t always […]
You probably have a lot of items in your home that you’d hate to lose to theft or damage. While certainly no one ever hopes to fall victim to a natural disaster or home invasion, you need to be prepared just in case it does happen. When it comes to choosing a reliable renters insurance, […]
Stuck at home? Us too. And all anyone can think about is food. Stuffing your face for hours on end is definitely not a good way to stay healthy right now, but if you’re going to do it anyway (let’s be real—your original stash is already gone), why not improve what you’re snacking on? No, […]