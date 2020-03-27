/ Gareth Branwyn / 5:00 am Fri Mar 27, 2020

Mick Rock, titan of rock photography, explains some of his most iconic images on Instagram

More shut-in fun as legendary lensman, Mick Rock, goes through a collection of some of his most famous photographs and tells stories about them.

This incredible Bowie image, taken at Haddon Hall: “It was the light. It was unbelievable.”

“It was the light. It was unbelievable.”

Mötley Crüe: Dirty little buggers. So much fucking cocaine.

Mick Rock at Home EP 1 : Motley Crue "Bubble Bath” - 1986 . Dirty little buggars. Where they needed to be! In a f💥ckin’ Mick Rock bubble bath. Hallelujah! #mickrockathome @motleycrue @thevinceneil @nikkisixxpixx @mr.mickmars @tommylee #thedirt #mickrockfilm #shot

Queen (Bohemian Rhapsody cover): It's very hard to get away from this particular picture.

If you missed my @morrisonhotelgallery live stream chat last week, here you go! I'll be posting never before seen photos and stories plus rare footage on my Instagram TV in the coming weeks, so be sure to check it out. xM

Image: Screengrab