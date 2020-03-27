Mick Rock, titan of rock photography, explains some of his most iconic images on Instagram

More shut-in fun as legendary lensman, Mick Rock, goes through a collection of some of his most famous photographs and tells stories about them.

This incredible Bowie image, taken at Haddon Hall: “It was the light. It was unbelievable.”

Mötley Crüe: Dirty little buggers. So much fucking cocaine.

Queen (Bohemian Rhapsody cover): It's very hard to get away from this particular picture.

