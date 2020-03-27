Plan to buy ventilators suspended because the Trump administration thinks it's a waste of money

The White House cut a deal with General Motors to manufacture 80,000 ventilators to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Times reports that the Trump administration put off the announcement because it didn't like the price tag.
The decision to cancel the announcement, government officials say, came after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it needed more time to assess whether the estimated cost was prohibitive. That price tag was more than $1 billion, with several hundred million dollars to be paid upfront to General Motors to retool a car parts plant in Kokomo, Ind., where the ventilators would be made with Ventec’s technology.
It's a war, we're told. With all our other wars, there's no limit to how much money is blasted into space, or burned making fighter jets that can't fly in the rain. But as congress passed a $2tn bailout, much of it for private corporations, another $1bn on life-saving medical equipment was sudden cause to worry about costs.
Boris Johnson, Prime Mininister of the United Kingdom, today tested positive for Covid-19, the novel coronavirus that’s so far infected 500,000 people and killed 25,000 of them. In a tweet, Mr Johnson said: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will […]
Congratulations! The United States of America now has more coronavirus cases than any other country, at least as far as test results go. With 83,507 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Doom Board, we’re leaving China (81,782) and Italy (80,589) in our wake.
Does anyone ever read the introductory paragraph preceding a listicle like this? I sure don’t. I always skip straight to the numbered list. So without further ado, here are the 5 types of villains making the pandemic worse for everyone else: 1. DENIERS People who are hostile to science, evangelical Christians, sociopaths, members of Trump’s […]
Odds are, you picked your home as the best location to hang up your business outfits so you could relax and enjoy your off-hours in peace and comfort. Unfortunately, worlds are now colliding. In many cases, your home is now also your place of business. And trying to finish reports or make calls doesn’t always […]
You probably have a lot of items in your home that you’d hate to lose to theft or damage. While certainly no one ever hopes to fall victim to a natural disaster or home invasion, you need to be prepared just in case it does happen. When it comes to choosing a reliable renters insurance, […]
Stuck at home? Us too. And all anyone can think about is food. Stuffing your face for hours on end is definitely not a good way to stay healthy right now, but if you’re going to do it anyway (let’s be real—your original stash is already gone), why not improve what you’re snacking on? No, […]