RIP: 'Desperately Seeking Susan' actor Mark Blum dies of coronavirus

Actor Mark Blum, famous for his roles in Crocodile Dundee and my favorite — the memorable uptight nerd-yuppie husband in Desperately Seeking Susan, which starred Madonna and Roseanne Arquette, has died of COVID-19.
Mark Blum, a veteran stage actor known for films including "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee," has died due to complications from Covid-19, according to a statement released by the Screen Actors Guild.
Blum was 69.
Though he was perhaps best known for the 1985 film "Desperately Seeking Susan," in which he starred alongside Madonna and Rosanna Arquette, he most recently appeared in supporting TV roles on the HBO series "Succession," the Netflix drama "You" and Amazon's "Mozart in the Jungle."
He was a staple in the New York theater community, frequently appearing on Broadway, including the revival of "Twelve Angry Men," though he appeared off Broadway much more often.
Blum was a regular player with Playwrights Horizons, an off-Broadway theater in New York. The company remembered him on Twitter.
With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/NMVZFB5hPb
