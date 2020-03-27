Russian gearheads make the quietest car exhaust using 9 mufflers

The Russian gearheads of Garage 54 outfitted a car with nine mufflers to almost entirely dampen the exhaust system. While you may not hear this Max Max mobile coming, it's still hard to miss.

