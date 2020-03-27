Shut in sounds: Devotchka—Done With Those Days

This little ditty from Devotchka's 2018 album This Night Falls Forever, is both beautiful AND timely. The masks. The coming storm. the promise to be there for one another.
Love it.
Image: YouTube
I am sure this guy squealed.
Bob Dylan just released his first new song in eight years. It’s a 17-minute murder ballad about the assassination of John F. Kennedy. From the lyrics to Murder Most Foul: “It was a dark day in Dallas, November ’63. The day that will live on in infamy. President Kennedy was a-riding high, good day to […]
Yesterday Bob Dylan released his first original song in 8 years. “Murder Most Foul” is a 17-minute murder ballad about the assassination of President John Kennedy.
