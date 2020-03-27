The new LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack!

Cirque du Soleil launches online portal for viewing shows, explores bankruptcy in coronavirus shutdown: Reuters Cirque du Soleil just launched ‘CirqueConnect,’ where you can view shows — it’s especially great for kids stuck indoors during the pandemic shutdown. All of the company’s live shows are canceled due to the coronavirus crisis, and they are exploring financial options that include bankruptcy, reports Reuters. Las Vegas casinos and resorts, including the one […] READ THE REST

Boris and the Bomb: a fast paced and funny indie flick that is now on Amazon Prime Boris and the Bomb was a fantastic way to spend a night not thinking about the coronavirus. Boris is my kind of hero. He mostly just wants to be left the fuck alone. Boris and the Bomb is an absurd action-adventure, directed by David Kronmiller and focused on a reluctant former KGB agent who just […] READ THE REST

These 20 headphone offers should help bring peace and quiet to the home office Odds are, you picked your home as the best location to hang up your business outfits so you could relax and enjoy your off-hours in peace and comfort. Unfortunately, worlds are now colliding. In many cases, your home is now also your place of business. And trying to finish reports or make calls doesn’t always […] READ THE REST

This tech-powered renter's and home insurance cuts through red tape fast You probably have a lot of items in your home that you’d hate to lose to theft or damage. While certainly no one ever hopes to fall victim to a natural disaster or home invasion, you need to be prepared just in case it does happen. When it comes to choosing a reliable renters insurance, […] READ THE REST