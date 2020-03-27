/ Jason Weisberger / 11:22 am Fri Mar 27, 2020

The new LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack!

The LEGO Mandalorian Battle Pack comes with 4 Mandalorian shock trooper minifigs!

The speeder bike is cool, but 4 Mando minifigs for this price is a steal.

LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack 75267 Mandalorian Shock Troopers and Speeder Bike Building Kit; Great Gift Idea for Any Fan of Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV Series, New 2020 (102 Pieces) via Amazon