/ Jason Weisberger / 8:38 am Fri Mar 27, 2020

Transworld Skate's 2003 documentary on street skating monster Natas Kaupas

Natas Kaupas is my favorite skater to watch. I never get tired of his just running the streets.

His wallie is also mind blowing.

I frequently check the Santa Monica Airlines site to see if they have any new, or retro, deck designs of his for sale.