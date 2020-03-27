Here's an updated list of initiatives to 3D-print masks and face shields for coronavirus health care workers

Forbes senior contributor, TJ McCue, has been keeping an updated list of various corporate and maker/makerspace initiatives to 3D print filter masks and face shields for healthcare workers.
As I said in my earlier posts, there is a rallying cry, a peaceful, but intense call to arms, if you will. People all over the world are seeing that many of our biggest players are struggling or faltering and they are stepping in to fill the breach. This is not insignificant, but also this is not unprecedented in the 3D printing world. This is actually the norm for makers and hackers (the good kind); they are helpful and immensely generous, especially in the face of true need. I have written about this industry and its players for many years and I am always moved to tears of joy by the people and organizations who stand up for others and deliver to help solve a problem that 3D printing is uniquely able to solve. I want to tell you about a few of them during the challenging times we face in the Coronavirus.
British inventor James Dyson announced that his company has spent the last week designing a new ventilator for COVID-19 patients and will ship 10,000 of them early next month to support the UK’s National Health Service. He’s also donating 5,000 more of them to international initiatives. From CNN: Dyson said the company had designed and […]
Make is kicking off Family Maker Camp this week, and the timing couldn’t be better for this free, at-home guided week of fun activities that families can enjoy together. Dale Dougherty, founder of Make, says: Family Maker Camp encourages making and hands-on learning at home. Making is fun and engaging for kids as well as […]
Odds are, you picked your home as the best location to hang up your business outfits so you could relax and enjoy your off-hours in peace and comfort. Unfortunately, worlds are now colliding. In many cases, your home is now also your place of business. And trying to finish reports or make calls doesn’t always […]
You probably have a lot of items in your home that you’d hate to lose to theft or damage. While certainly no one ever hopes to fall victim to a natural disaster or home invasion, you need to be prepared just in case it does happen. When it comes to choosing a reliable renters insurance, […]
Stuck at home? Us too. And all anyone can think about is food. Stuffing your face for hours on end is definitely not a good way to stay healthy right now, but if you’re going to do it anyway (let’s be real—your original stash is already gone), why not improve what you’re snacking on? No, […]