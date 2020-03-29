/ Thom Dunn / 8:00 am Sun Mar 29, 2020

C-3PO and R2-D2 present a hip-hop PSA about coronavirus

The Auralnauts are a comedy troupe that does video overdubs — most prolifically (and, in my opinion, hilariously) of Star Wars videos. Their latest masterpiece is this coronavirus rap performed by "Creepio" and "Fartoo," which digs deep into the Star Wars footage archives, even going as far as getting the Muppets involved in their hilarious but surprisingly helpful public service announcement.