Detroit Auto Show cancelled over COVID-19

Let's just get down to it: the Detroit Auto Show (AKA the North American International Auto Show) has been cancelled. Not becasue of concerns around social distancing or community spread, which, let's face it, most of us are down with right now. No, their reason for nixing Detroit's annual orgy of new cars, concept vehicles and exhausted automotive journalists is due to the fact that the TCF Center, they venue they normally get it on at is currently being used as a massive field hospital for individuals afflicted with COVID-19.
From The Verge:
“Although we are disappointed, there is nothing more important to us than the health, safety and well-being of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan, and we will do what we can to support our community’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak,” Rod Alberts, executive director of the show, said in a statement announcing the decision.
This past weekend, The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit was dealing with 4,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 11 individuals have died, due to complications from the virus.
Detroit's not the only city that's had to postpone or cancel their auto show due to the current pandemic. According to The Verge, similar motor vehicle soirees in Beijing, New York and Geneva had to change their plans as the toll of COVID-19 continues to mount.
Image via Wikipedia Commons
Folk legend Joan Baez, upon hearing the news that fellow iconic American singer-songwriter, John Prine, was hospitalized with COVID-19, decided to play Prine’s classic “Hello in There” from her home and dedicate it to him. News began to circulate yesterday through Prine’s family that the 73-year-old singer was in the hospital and in critical condition […]
I’ve seen reports that Little Free Libraries are being turned into free food pantries to help folks in this time of coronavirus. Now, hilariously, there’s one in Seattle that’s been converted into a “Peep Show,” complete with a hot pink neon sign, and a rooftop one that reads “Chicks! Chicks! Chicks!” But you won’t find […]
FEMA is sending refrigerator trucks to New York, where the mobile containers will serve as temporary mortuaries for deceased coronavirus patients.
So…exactly how many times a day are you singing Happy Birthday to your sink? Unless you’re among the most germaphobic among us, it’s unlikely you ever thought the simple act of handwashing would start to take on such a central role in our daily lives. Of course, with all the touching and such, bar soap […]
Paralysis by analysis. It’s the phenomenon that happens when you’re so stuck on thinking through all the ramifications of your actions that you don’t actually take action in the first place. That can happen with all this free time you’re spending stuck inside your house. With literally every home-bound option available to you, it’s easy […]
At this point, it’s every single person’s responsibility to reduce their own carbon footprint and transition to a more sustainable lifestyle. But if you consider the grim fact that the biggest culprit of greenhouse gas emissions from human activities in the U.S. is burning fossil fuels for electricity, things, like pivoting to metal straws and […]