FEMA sends refrigerator trucks to NYC for coronavirus patients

FEMA is sending refrigerator trucks to New York, where the mobile containers will serve as temporary mortuaries for deceased coronavirus patients.

Mayor Bill De Blasio says the city is preparing for a “horrible increase in the number of deaths.”

FEMA’s regional chief was asked whether Madison Square Garden would be converted into a temporary mortuary, and said no.

“To date, I still fear the worse is not going to be April but actually the beginning of May,” de Blasio said.

As of Sunday night, March 29, 2020, there were more than 33,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York City alone, which represents nearly 25% of all cases in the U.S.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Monday it is sending refrigerator trucks to New York City to serve as temporary mortuaries for deceased coronavirus patients. Thomas Von Essen, the agency’s regional administrator, said the military has provided 42 people to the Manhattan Medical Examiner’s Office where there is a “desperate need” for help in the Queens borough. When asked whether Madison Square Garden would be converted into a temporary mortuary, Van Essen ruled out that idea. “We are sending refrigeration trucks to New York to help with some of the problem on a temporary basis,” he said at a press conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio as local officials welcomed the Naval medical ship the USNS Comfort to New York City.

