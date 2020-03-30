How to Build a Fire with a Knife and a Piece of Bamboo

My friend Dug North shared this video on YouTube at the request of another friend. It is unedited and a bit long, but it's a fascinating technique that requires only a knife and a segment of bamboo.

Like a lot of friction-fire techniques, the prep is important (and a tad fiddly) and it takes a while to get the hang of it, but it looks as though, once you learn it, it's really not that hard.

Image: YouTube