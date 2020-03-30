/ David Pescovitz / 10:55 am Mon Mar 30, 2020

Join me to watch Talking Heads perform in my living room

Well, they're performing at the Capitol Theater in Passaic, New Jersey in 1980, but I'm watching it in my living room right now.

This killer lineup includes the great avant-garde axman Adrien Belew of King Crimson and The Bears and the late Parliament-Funkadelic legend Bernie Worrell on keyboards!