'Killer Queen Black': like multiplayer 'Joust'

I have been enjoying Killer Queen Black.
I started playing KQB in beta, on the recommendation of some friends who played the arcade version regularly in a bar. This game is a hoot!
In addition to a 'Military' win where you beat up the other team with flying creatures that operate a heck of a lot like the awesome ostrich riders in Joust, you can also win by collecting berries ("Economic") or racing a snail across a finish line ("Badass".)
Three-player teams take on three-player teams, or you can just play vs the AI.
Available for Xbox One, Switch and PC via Steam.
You need this. So do I.
On Friday, Disney announced that Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice.
The LEGO Mandalorian Battle Pack comes with 4 Mandalorian shock trooper minifigs! The speeder bike is cool, but 4 Mando minifigs for this price is a steal. LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack 75267 Mandalorian Shock Troopers and Speeder Bike Building Kit; Great Gift Idea for Any Fan of Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV Series, […]
Paralysis by analysis. It’s the phenomenon that happens when you’re so stuck on thinking through all the ramifications of your actions that you don’t actually take action in the first place. That can happen with all this free time you’re spending stuck inside your house. With literally every home-bound option available to you, it’s easy […]
At this point, it’s every single person’s responsibility to reduce their own carbon footprint and transition to a more sustainable lifestyle. But if you consider the grim fact that the biggest culprit of greenhouse gas emissions from human activities in the U.S. is burning fossil fuels for electricity, things, like pivoting to metal straws and […]
Companies that don’t have their own in-house design teams (which means 99 percent of all companies these days) face lots of serious questions. Among those questions is how you keep up with all the design requirements of a 21st-century company without the personnel. It isn’t just a website or an annual product catalog anymore. It’s […]