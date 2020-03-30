/ Rob Beschizza / 5:54 am Mon Mar 30, 2020

"Overly descriptive" color pallettes

Colors.lol combines two things the web was made for: color scheme generators and uncanny generative text.

Created as a fun way to discover interesting color combinations. Palettes are hand-selected from the Twitter bot @colorschemez. The randomly generated palettes match each color with an adjective from a list of over 20,000 words.

Created by Adam Fuhrer.