Shut-in novelists with cancelled book tours promote each other online

Not to be outdone by the children’s and YA authors "signal boosting" their fellow authors on Twitter , two novelists, Caroline Leavitt and Jenna Blum, are promoting their colleagues with an ambitious initiative called A Mighty Blaze. Anyone can participate in the conversations on A Mighty Blaze on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram about new releases, but for authors wanting their books to be signal boosted on these platforms, there are a few requirements: the book has to be traditionally published for adult readers, and the author’s book tour has to have been canceled.

World Made By Hand is a post-pandemic world novel (I originally reviewed this in 2008, but thought it was worth reposting, for obvious reasons. — MF) In World Made By Hand (2008) by James Howard Kunstler, the population of the United States (and most likely, the world) has been decimated by an energy shortage, starvation, plagues, terrorism, and global warming. The story takes place […] READ THE REST

Review: "The Nobody People" is like a literary X-Men novel for the Trump era The X-Men are often cited as a pop culture metaphor for the struggles of persecuted peoples in the face of bigotry. But the allegory is far from perfect. It’s barely even present in the foundational DNA of the earliest comics. The idea of “mutants” was initially just an excuse to skip over the origin stories […] READ THE REST

William Gibson's The Peripheral is on sale today as a Kindle edition William Gibson’s 2014 novel, The Peripheral, is on sale today as a Kindle edition for just . Book description: Flynne Fisher lives down a country road, in a rural America where jobs are scarce, unless you count illegal drug manufacture, which she’s trying to avoid. Her brother Burton lives on money from the Veterans Administration, […] READ THE REST

