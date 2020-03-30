The 'Super Bad Transmittable Contagious Awful Virus' song, a parody of 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!'

You need this. So do I.



Ladies and gentlemutants, this is Daniel Matarazzo performing his ode to coronavirus, 'Super Bad Transmittable Contagious Awful Virus!.' It's a parody of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, from the 1964 musical 'Mary Poppins.'

I love this man and I love his song so very much.

Tom Lehrer, reincarnated, and stuck at home during a pandemic.

LYRICS:

Now when a virus comes along that’s spreading like a plague

and POTUS and his lackeys have been nothing if not vague

Well then you’ve got to trust the CDC and listen well

Unless you want to bid our free society farewell There is a...

Super bad transmittable contagious awful virus

And if we don’t act quick and social distance it will mire us

In a stretch of quarantine that lasts until July, a

Super bad transmittable contagious awful virus (And if ya gotta better cough in your arm

And if ya gotta better cough in your arm) Now back in 1918 Influenza had its run

But half their docs were busy overseas with World War I

Today we have mass media and scientists to say

If you don’t want this virus well then stay six feet away! Super damn important that we practice isolation

Cause we’re asymptomatic while it’s in incubation

We’ll overwhelm our hospitals if there’s not mitigation

Super damn important that we practice isolation (If we don’t do it then we’re all gonna die

If we don’t do it then we’re all gonna die) And so I hope at last you take the lesson here to heart,

cause it’s already scary and we’re only at the start

If you get bored just think of the immunocompromised

Who can’t go much of anywhere unless it’s sterilized Super bad transmittable contagious awful virus

And if we don’t act quick and social distance it will mire us

In a stretch of quarantine that lasts until July, a

Super bad transmittable A super bad transmittable A super bad transmittable contagious awful virus!

The artist adds:

The tune and all rights of course belong to Disney and all of the creators. This was created as parody, and is intended to bring some levity to the Coronavirus epidemic and to those who are spending long periods at home. I hope this video brings you a laugh in the midst of some hard times.

BONUS, Daniel's other coronavirus ditty, 'Just Stay Inside' (a parody of Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid)