Trump and Putin to talk of ending sanctions, 'whole [Russia] thing turned out to be a hoax.”

Trump and Putin. 📷 Reuters, 2019 Trump and Putin. 📷 Reuters, 2019

During a call-in to 'Fox & Friends' that lasted an hour, Trump says next call is with Putin.

Impeached toddler president Donald Trump says he and his boss, Russian crimelord-president Vladmir Putin, will talk on the phone today about trade.

While babbling on the Fox News show 'Fox and Friends,' Trump suggested that he has plans to lift U.S. sanctions against Russia.

“The whole [Russia] thing turned out to be a hoax,” Trump said.

Yes, America, this is really happening. Remember, Trump promised that Putin would be coming for an official state visit, to Washington, DC, in September. Buckle up.

Just moments earlier on Fox & Friends, when asked about disinformation campaigns pushed by Russia, Iran and China, Trump shrugged it off as commonplace.

"They do it and we do it," Trump said. "Hey, every country does it."

Who initiated the phone call? For what stated purpose? Will we know what was said?

Trump says he and Putin will talk about trade and suggests he’ll lift sanctions (!). “The whole [Russia] thing turned out to be a hoax.” — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) March 30, 2020

.@kilmeade repeatedly presses Trump on Putin, reminding the president of the literal murder the Kremlin has gotten away with. "I'm not saying that they're perfect," Trump says. Co-host Ainsley Earhardt cuts in and ends that line of questioning. — Hayley Miller (@hayleymiller01) March 30, 2020

President Trump says his next phone call this morning will be to Vladimir Putin and they will discuss the price of oil and trade. He says the Russians very much wants to trade with the US. (The Russians want to get out from under US sanctions.) — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 30, 2020

Trump tells Fox and Friends his next call is with Vladimir Putin and that they’ll discuss the Russia-Saudi oil pricing war. — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) March 30, 2020

On the phone with Fox and Friends Trump says his next call is to “a gentleman named Vladimir Putin” about oil prices - then veers off into James Comey and “the hoax” — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) March 30, 2020

Trump says he's talking to Vladimir Putin after Fox & Friends. He mocks his opponents' previous "Russia, Russia, Russia" focus. "We have problems with other countries. More than Russia, frankly." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 30, 2020

"I've been tougher on Russia than any president in the history of the country." He says Putin will probably ask him to lift sanctions, "he's been asking that for two years," but he, Trump, put sanctions on, and he's "not the soft guy." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 30, 2020