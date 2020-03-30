/ Rob Beschizza / 7:35 am Mon Mar 30, 2020

Watch the Tiger King

If you have Netflix and you haven't seen Tiger King, you're missing a real treat. It covers a few years of the life of Joe Exotic, a narcissistic roadside zoo proprietor with one weird trick for attracting husbands, and his nemesis, Carol Baskin, an animal rights activist with one weird trick for losing them. This is what television was made for!