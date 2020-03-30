Watch the Tiger King

If you have Netflix and you haven't seen Tiger King , you're missing a real treat. It covers a few years of the life of Joe Exotic, a narcissistic roadside zoo proprietor with one weird trick for attracting husbands, and his nemesis, Carol Baskin, an animal rights activist with one weird trick for losing them. This is what television was made for!

Watch Johnny Carson joke about the toilet paper shortage No, that isn’t a deepfake. In 1973, the stock market crashed and an Arab oil embargo resulted in a gas crisis. With that as the context, a (false) rumor of a toilet paper shortage emerged and spread like wildfire via news outlets before it was further fueled by Johnny Carson (who later apologized). It’s a […] READ THE REST

An oral history of The Office Andy Greene literally wrote the book on The Office. His book The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s: An Oral History is released today! Vulture has an excerpt from the book telling the behind-the-scenes story of “Stress Relief,” the two-part “fire drill” episode. Here’s a snip: Ben Silverman [producer]: The […] READ THE REST

Watch 80 joyous minutes of newly discovered Seinfeld bloopers At r/Seinfeld, MrJonLott writes: At the Raynham flea market 2 years ago I found a DVD with 80 minutes of previously unseen Seinfeld bloopers. These are different from the official DVD bloopers, which are already on YouTube. This DVD was in a bootleg case with a bootleg design, and a simple unvarnished disc inside. I […] READ THE REST

