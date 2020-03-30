/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:46 am Mon Mar 30, 2020

Why dark backgrounds in videos look awful

Even though typical video has 16.8 million colors (256 shades each of red, green, and blue. 256 * 3 = 16,777,216), large gradients of dark colors have a terrible blocky look on displays. Why is that? Tom Scott says there are three reasons: 1) there aren't a lot of dark colors, which makes it easy to see color bounding in gradients 2) the way human eyesight works, and 3) lossy compression.

Image: YouTube