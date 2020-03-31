/ Rob Beschizza / 7:03 am Tue Mar 31, 2020

20th Century Fox theme performed on spatula and scrambled tofu

Alex Becker (juniperiz on TikTok) performs a classic movie moment with his spatula while cooking dinner. Perfectly executed.

@juniperiz

♬ Tofu intro - alexbecker68