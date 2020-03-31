Can you solve the "artist's dilemma" problem?

The book is called Merlin's Puzzler . It's out of print, but used copies are pretty cheap.

Simply put, your task is to draw the figure at the right without crossing a line, without taking your pencil from the paper and without retracing a line.

