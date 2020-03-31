/ Mark Frauenfelder / 1:29 pm Tue Mar 31, 2020

Can you solve the "artist's dilemma" problem?

I found this puzzle in a book I've had since I was a kid:

Simply put, your task is to draw the figure at the right without crossing a line, without taking your pencil from the paper and without retracing a line.

The book is called Merlin's Puzzler. It's out of print, but used copies are pretty cheap.