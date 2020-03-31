Can you solve the "artist's dilemma" problem?

Tenyo is a Japanese magic trick company that’s been around since 1960. They are well known for making clever props. (My friend Richard Kaufman, who often writes for Boing Boing, wrote a 1,400-page two-volume set about the company, called Tenyoism) Here’s a Tenyo puzzle trick called The Perpetual Puzzle (It’s available on Amazon). You start […]
Mathematician, artist, and engineer George W. Hart of “Möbius strip bagel” fame has recently been playing with a laser cutter to create head-spinning warped-grid jigsaw puzzles. He came up with an algorithm to generate the initial patterns but “the real fun is step 2,” he says, “using a geometric transformation to warp things.”
Portland Laser Co. offers a puzzle based on Joy Division’s famous cover to Unknown Pleasures, a plot of signals emitted by pulsar CP 1919. Yours for $50. One of the most iconic album covers of all time, made into a puzzle.
These toys and games can keep the kids busy while you’re all trapped inside. As rough as all this time cooped up inside the house is on us adults, it’s even worse for kids. All that borderline maniacal energy along with an unquenchable thirst for stimulation and attention make home sequestration like a life sentence […]
Python is everywhere. Just look under the hood of virtually every major tech player of the 21st century and you’re likely to find a whole lot of Python-based coding language staring back at you. Case in point: Netflix. You may not know it, but from its security protocols to its much-hyped recommendations, it turns out […]
There are definite benefits to the whole work from home thing. The commute is a breeze. The dress code is supremely casual. And your boss has to work a lot harder to actually find you. Despite the joys, there are still some clear downsides to the whole home office thing as well. Job focus can […]