Check out these posters from a better world where we got a Lando Calrissian STAR WARS-spin-off trilogy

Peter Stults is a New York-based graphic designer and illustrator who has used his quarantine productively: by designing movie posters for an imagined Lando Calrissian spin-off trilogy.

During quarantine I imagined we lived in a world where we had a Lando Calrissian spin-off series pic.twitter.com/6MDe7hrXYX — Peter Stults (@Stultsified) March 29, 2020

These are beautiful and delightful retro-chic. But my favorite detail is on the third poster, where Jean-Claude Van Damme gets special billing for his role as Darth Maul.

A better world is possible, folks. Check out Stults' Twitter feed for a bunch of other awesome throwback movie poster re-designs.

Peter Stults via Twitter