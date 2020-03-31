Examining the impact of coronavirus on climate change

Professor Katharine Hayhoe is one of the leading voices on climate action in North America. In the most recent episode of her Global Weirding webseries — the second in a two-part series — she discusses the impact on and relationship between global warming and human action in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While she's undoubtedly an advocate for climate action, Hayhoe's great appeal lies in her ability to discuss such issues with nuance, looking at both the ways that the changing climate can affect viruses, and the grand scheme macro-view of how a short-term reduction in factory production does and does not affect the trajectory of our climate.
Here's part one, if you're interested:
Was coronavirus caused by climate change? No!
So does that mean climate change has nothing to do with the spread of viruses + diseases? No!
Global Weirding is back with two brand-new episodes that unpack climate change + the pandemic. Watch #1 here: https://t.co/7TkozfTm3u
