Jack Black's awesome stay-at-home dance

View this post on Instagram
Jack Black's energetic performance put a smile on my face.
View this post on Instagram
Boing Boing pal and best-selling urban fantasy author, Richard Kadrey, posted this video to Twitter and said to watch it. When Richard tells you to do something, you do it. Watch this (with the sound on) and you will see why. Incredibly beautiful and awe-inspiring. Incredible 😮 pic.twitter.com/PFDbVWPIvc — Blade City (@BladeCityKnives) February 21, 2020 […]
It’s almost as if the mirrors aren’t even real! The act appeared on Nippon TV’s Masquerade entertainment contest. (r/videos)
I’m glad he came prepared with a hand towel to ensure a good grip on the railing. I can’t help but imagine him in a dance-off with the footloose and fancy-free fellow made famous by this classic clip: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Total Frat Move (@totalfratmove) on Jul 18, 2018 […]
These toys and games can keep the kids busy while you’re all trapped inside. As rough as all this time cooped up inside the house is on us adults, it’s even worse for kids. All that borderline maniacal energy along with an unquenchable thirst for stimulation and attention make home sequestration like a life sentence […]
Python is everywhere. Just look under the hood of virtually every major tech player of the 21st century and you’re likely to find a whole lot of Python-based coding language staring back at you. Case in point: Netflix. You may not know it, but from its security protocols to its much-hyped recommendations, it turns out […]
There are definite benefits to the whole work from home thing. The commute is a breeze. The dress code is supremely casual. And your boss has to work a lot harder to actually find you. Despite the joys, there are still some clear downsides to the whole home office thing as well. Job focus can […]