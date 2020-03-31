The Quaranzine, a collaborative Instagram zine documenting life and thoughts during COVID-19

More wonderful art creation in the face of the fear and fuckery of COVID-19.
[H/t Rudy Rucker]
Image: Art by @kirkreedstrom, Instagram screengrab
Last night some asshole smashed a glass door at the Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam and stole Vincent van Gogh’s oil painting “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884.” The museum has been closed due to COVID-19. From the Associated Press: The value of the (10″ x 22″) work, which was on loan from […]
Artist Audrey Kawasaki made this cute coloring page that you can print out and color. View this post on Instagram For all the kids (and adults) staying safe at home, I made a coloring page for you! . You can save/download a hi-res from audreykawasaki.blogspot.com Link is in my bio. . If you […]
YouTuber Reckless Ben says “the goal of this [8-part] series is to create one of the ugliest paintings we could think of and try to sell the painting for a large sum of money.” The first episode alone has so many twists and turns that I can’t be bothered to give a recap. I recommend […]
There are definite benefits to the whole work from home thing. The commute is a breeze. The dress code is supremely casual. And your boss has to work a lot harder to actually find you. Despite the joys, there are still some clear downsides to the whole home office thing as well. Job focus can […]
If you’re routinely prone to being stressed out, hurried or generally made out-of-sorts by the hectic pace of the world and life changes, then…yikes. We don’t envy what you must be going through these days. Right about now, even the most zen and centered among us are bound to be feeling some level of anxiety […]
So…exactly how many times a day are you singing Happy Birthday to your sink? Unless you’re among the most germaphobic among us, it’s unlikely you ever thought the simple act of handwashing would start to take on such a central role in our daily lives. Of course, with all the touching and such, bar soap […]