The Quaranzine, a collaborative Instagram zine documenting life and thoughts during COVID-19

More wonderful art creation in the face of the fear and fuckery of COVID-19.

March 30 / @louiegilot

March 29 / @sarahmirk

March 27 / @kirkreedstrom

March 19 / @srothmullet

March 18 / @og.thanks

[H/t Rudy Rucker]

Image: Art by @kirkreedstrom, Instagram screengrab