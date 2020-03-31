The Quaranzine, a collaborative Instagram zine documenting life and thoughts during COVID-19

Van Gogh swiped last night during museum smash-and-grab Last night some asshole smashed a glass door at the Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam and stole Vincent van Gogh’s oil painting “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884.” The museum has been closed due to COVID-19. From the Associated Press: The value of the (10″ x 22″) work, which was on loan from […] READ THE REST

Artist Audrey Kawasaki made a coloring page for kids and adults Artist Audrey Kawasaki made this cute coloring page that you can print out and color. View this post on Instagram For all the kids (and adults) staying safe at home, I made a coloring page for you! . You can save/download a hi-res from audreykawasaki.blogspot.com Link is in my bio. . If you […] READ THE REST

Video series about selling an ugly painting for a lot of money YouTuber Reckless Ben says “the goal of this [8-part] series is to create one of the ugliest paintings we could think of and try to sell the painting for a large sum of money.” The first episode alone has so many twists and turns that I can’t be bothered to give a recap. I recommend […] READ THE REST

