Watch the wonderful Wizard of Oz cartoon that predated the classic film

Directed by Canadian-American filmmaker Ted Eshbaugh, this "Wizard of Oz" cartoon from 1933 predated the classic Hollywood movie by six years. From Wikipedia:
The story is credited to "Col. Frank Baum." Frank Joslyn Baum, a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army and eldest son of writer L. Frank Baum, was involved in the film's production, and may have had an involvement in the film's script, which is loosely inspired by the elder Baum's 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It runs approximately eight and a half minutes and is nearly wordless, working mainly with arrangements of classical music created by Carl W. Stalling.[3]
The film was originally made in Technicolor, but because it was made without proper licensing from the Technicolor Corporation (which limited use of its 3-strip process to Disney), it never received a theatrical release.
Adult Swim has made all five seasons of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Samurai Jack available for free streaming on their site. You don’t even need to register an account. If you’re not familiar with the series, this ‘splainer video should help. You may recognize Genndy Tartakovsky distinctive art style from his other popular series, Dexter’s Laboratory. Image: […]
Keep on doing your part by staying inside and keeping a safe distance from one another. For those who don’t have that option for whatever reason…thank you and stay safe❤️ #FlattenTheCuve #QuaratineLife pic.twitter.com/5OiJf4MvDc — The Flippist (@TheFlippist) March 21, 2020 The Flippist presents “Social Distancing… A Flipbook,” inspired by Kirsten Lepore’s wonderful “Hi Stranger” (2017) […]
My only complaint about Pixar’s new film Soul is that is doesn’t come out until June 19. Here’s the description: Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York […]
These toys and games can keep the kids busy while you’re all trapped inside. As rough as all this time cooped up inside the house is on us adults, it’s even worse for kids. All that borderline maniacal energy along with an unquenchable thirst for stimulation and attention make home sequestration like a life sentence […]
Python is everywhere. Just look under the hood of virtually every major tech player of the 21st century and you’re likely to find a whole lot of Python-based coding language staring back at you. Case in point: Netflix. You may not know it, but from its security protocols to its much-hyped recommendations, it turns out […]
There are definite benefits to the whole work from home thing. The commute is a breeze. The dress code is supremely casual. And your boss has to work a lot harder to actually find you. Despite the joys, there are still some clear downsides to the whole home office thing as well. Job focus can […]