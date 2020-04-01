Apple buys excellent Dark Sky weather app, kills it for Android users

My favorite smartphone weather app is Dark Sky because it has a graph that shows you when it is going to rain, for how hard, and how long. Apple just bought Dark Sky and the first thing they did was pull the app from Android phones. Android users who subscribed to Dark Sky were informed that they will continue to receive service until July 1, 2020, after which they will be forced to throw their Android phone in the trash and buy an iPhone.

Former Dark Sky fans expressed their sentiments on Twitter:

So, @apple has bought my favourite forecast provider, #darksky. Now they will:

* Leave the iOS app

* Remove the Android app

* Eliminate forecast and maps from the website in July

* close the API at the end of 2021 No explanation provided. Fuck you all.https://t.co/3JVrRtIGjj — insomniac (@insomniacslk) April 1, 2020

My email to the #DarkSky team after the announced that they will be "Apple Exclusive" I think it's wrong that they have done this. pic.twitter.com/mqhjb69FYH — Matthew Wright (@MatthewW191) March 31, 2020

Just gutted that #darksky have sold out to Apple and are killing BOTH the Android app (of which I am a multi year subscriber) and their API.

This is a huge blow to open technology. All at https://t.co/sELZt8Tz99 should hang their heads in shame. — thebaldgeek (@thebaldgeek) March 31, 2020