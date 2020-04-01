/ Rob Beschizza / 6:59 am Wed Apr 1, 2020

Car crash footage with one of the vehicles digitally removed

This is a compilation of security- and dash-cam footage of auto accidents with one of the vehicles digitally removed, thereby becoming "invisible". It is remarkably creepy and unsettling, like one of those science fiction blockbusters that starts with an ingenious and terrifying disaster/invasion/escape scene but then becomes normal and boring for the rest of the movie.