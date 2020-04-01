Car crash footage with one of the vehicles digitally removed

This is a compilation of security- and dash-cam footage of auto accidents with one of the vehicles digitally removed, thereby becoming "invisible". It is remarkably creepy and unsettling, like one of those science fiction blockbusters that starts with an ingenious and terrifying disaster/invasion/escape scene but then becomes normal and boring for the rest of the movie.
Denis Shiryaev took footage, originally shot by the Swedish company Svenska Biografteatern in New York City in 1911, and ups upscaled it using DeOldify, a deep learning application that colorizes and restores old film. FPS boosted to 60 frames per second; Image resolution boosted up to 4k; Resorted video sharpness; Colorized – I’am still unsure […]
This police bodycam footage begins in mundane form, with a pulled-over motorist being issued a ticket for some traffic infraction or other. A loud crash is heard, and while we can’t see it, we know it’s trouble because the cop lets the motorist off and dashes back to his car. He races to the scene […]
