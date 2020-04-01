/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:13 am Wed Apr 1, 2020

"I Wanna Wash My Hands" and "Don't Come Together" by The Bits

Who is the best Hungarian Beatles tribute band? This is a question musicologists have argued about for years, but more than a few agree that The Bits are worthy contendors for the title. Above, a pandemic inspired "I Wanna Wash My Hands." Below, a social distanced version of "Come Together," retitled "Don't Come Together."

Image: YouTube