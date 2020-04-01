"I Wanna Wash My Hands" and "Don't Come Together" by The Bits

Who is the best Hungarian Beatles tribute band? This is a question musicologists have argued about for years, but more than a few agree that The Bits are worthy contendors for the title. Above, a pandemic inspired "I Wanna Wash My Hands." Below, a social distanced version of "Come Together," retitled "Don't Come Together."
The Beatles: The Singles Collection is an upcoming box set of 23 vinyl 7-inch discs, including all 22 singles issued in the UK between 1962 and 1970. You can pre-order on Amazon for These singles, plus an exclusive new double A-side single for the mid-1990s-issued tracks “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love,” are newly […]
50 years ago, a boy named Brian stole a copy of Life magazine from an Ohio library that sported a photo of The Beatles on its cover. But this week he decided to give the book back, along with an apology note: “Hello. I stole this magazine from the Parma Ridge Road library when I […]
