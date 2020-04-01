/ Jason Weisberger / 10:26 am Wed Apr 1, 2020

Jazz funerals in the time of do-not-gather

The Brass-A-Holics offer this fantastic rendition of "I'll Fly Away" to help comfort those who can not give their loved ones a proper jazz funeral.

I have been in love with jazz funerals since I was a teen. I only recently learned there are also jazz weddings. Should I ever remarry this will make things interesting.