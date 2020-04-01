Samuel L Jackson reads "Stay the F at home"

While Jimmy is in quarantine, he checks in with the great Samuel L. Jackson at his home. Sam talks about canceling his trip to Italy with Magic Johnson, Jimmy wanting to be a part of their annual vacation, watching “Tiger King” with his daughter, the go-to meal he likes to cook himself.

You know what you're gonna get and the master delivers. The recital begins at 6:08 .

