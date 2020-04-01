/ Rob Beschizza / 6:47 am Wed Apr 1, 2020

Samuel L Jackson reads "Stay the F at home"

You know what you're gonna get and the master delivers. The recital begins at 6:08.

While Jimmy is in quarantine, he checks in with the great Samuel L. Jackson at his home. Sam talks about canceling his trip to Italy with Magic Johnson, Jimmy wanting to be a part of their annual vacation, watching “Tiger King” with his daughter, the go-to meal he likes to cook himself.