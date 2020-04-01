This animated short about a horse is adorable, existential, and relatable

This is exactly how I've felt while cooped in my house these last few weeks and yes I mean "exactly."

The 2-minute film was created by AJ Jeffries, a 3D illustrator and animator based in Norwich in the UK. The only description or explanation given for it is this: "A horse struggles to exist." That feels like it's vague or underselling, after watching this mesmerizing cartoon several times over, I think it's actually perfect.

