/ David Pescovitz / 7:57 am Wed Apr 1, 2020

Watch Sir Patrick Stewart read a Shakespeare sonnet every day

"Having spent so much of my life with Shakespeare’s world, passions and ideas in my head and in my mouth, he feels like a friend—someone who just went out of the room to get another bottle of wine," Patrick Stewart once said.

On Instagram, he's now delivering a daily fix of the Bard. See them all at @sirpatstew on Instagram.

It has led me to undertake what follows. When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn't much) and as she put it in front of me she would say: "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." How about, “A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away”? So...here we go: Sonnet 1.

