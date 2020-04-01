Watch Sir Patrick Stewart read a Shakespeare sonnet every day

"Having spent so much of my life with Shakespeare’s world, passions and ideas in my head and in my mouth, he feels like a friend—someone who just went out of the room to get another bottle of wine," Patrick Stewart once said.
On Instagram, he's now delivering a daily fix of the Bard.
CBS All Access has announced that they are making the entire first season of Picard free to non-subscribers of the streaming service. You get it for free if you register and use the coupon code: GIFT. There are nine episodes in the season so far and the season finale will air this Thursday. ENGAGE! Update: […]
In this CNet piece, Gael Fashingbauer Cooper poses the question: should the “Live Long and Prosper” Vulcan greeting replace handshakes in the coronavirus era? Hell, yes! Let’s do this thing. I’ve also seen the suggestion that we do the Hindu “Namaste” greeting. I like the Vulcan salute much better. One of the things you may […]
Posted to Reddit, Twitter and Facebook with already-obscure origins — if you know who deserves credit, do tell — this photoshopped promo photo of the Star Trek: TNG roster gives every officer the same plunging neckline as Counselor Troi. [via] UPDATE: The creator is Kindra Tia: ” I posted it in a private Star Trek […]
