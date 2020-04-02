6.6m Americans filed for unemployment last week

More than 6.6m Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, breaking the record for the second week running.
"That brings the total number of Americans who filed for unemployment over the past two weeks to nearly 10 million," writes Fox Business's Megan Henney, "a stunning sign of the colossal economic damage inflicted by the outbreak."
Official figures date back to 1967, with the jobless peaks at 695,000 in 1982 and 665,000 in 2009. About 15m were unemployed in the early 1930s, however, then about 25% of the 60m-strong workforce. There are now 165m in the U.S. workforce.
“You should have pushed harder. Stop complaining.” — Trump
Another day, another round of Trump anxiety-tweets.
Well, it’s Infrastructure Week again, America.
