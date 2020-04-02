/ Jason Weisberger / 8:07 am Thu Apr 2, 2020

Alastair Reynolds' "Revenger"

Revenger, a fast-paced space opera by Alastair Reynolds with strong women as protagonists and few surprises certainly took my mind off things for a bit.

Worldbuilding galore takes place in Revenger's galaxy, a place littered with the detritus of humanity and other species. Kind of steam-punky and certainly the baubles offer a lot of 'Roadside Picnic'-style Zones which I find ironic as I, and other Boing Boing editors, have been reading the Strugatsky Brothers this month.

Revenger is 400 pages of good solid sci-fi fun.

Revenger (The Revenger Series Book 1) by Alastair Reynolds via Amazon